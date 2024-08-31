FPO meeting held

MARO, 30 Aug: A project committee meeting of Dap-Dum, a farmer-producer organisation (FPO),along with discussions on backyard poultry farming were organised at the Upper Subansiri KVK here on Friday.

Addressing the members of the board of directors (BoD) of Dap-Dum, NABARD DDM Dr Lalit Maurya appealed to them to “give more focus on being producer to become self-sufficient and self-reliant FPO.”

He suggested preparing a strong business development plan.

Agriculture extension specialist Dr Habung Ali emphasised on “building rapport and maintaining trust and transparency among FPO BoD members for proper functioning of Dap-Dum FPO.”

KVK Head (i/c) Dr Nyape Bam suggested to the farmers to “adopt contract farming in case of orange (Khasi Mandarin) fruit, since its one of the most popular and demanded fruits from Upper Subansiri district.”

The KVK team, along with NABARD DDM Dr Lalit Maurya, visited the demonstration units of backyard poultry farms in Dugi and Digbak villages, and the KVK farm.