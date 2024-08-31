Unplanned development hampered growth of capital: DC

ITANAGAR 30 Aug: Stating that unplanned development has already hampered the growth of the capital, Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom sought suggestions from all stakeholders for effective implementation of the Itanagar master plan.

“Every development step should be taken in a positive way,” Potom said during a meeting convened to discuss the implementation of the master plan of the ICR, and enforcement of the Arunachal Pradesh Building Byelaws 2010/19 here on Friday.

Town Planning Director Likha Suraj informed that the Itanagar master plan 2031 “is a visionary document for better Itanagar, which will foresee development of the city in every aspect.”

“The master plan also implies that land use and construction activities within the Itanagar planning area shall be regulated by the Itanagar Planning Authority,” Suraj said.

He also briefed the participants on the town planning legislations since its inception in Arunachal Pradesh,and the roles and responsibilities of the department.

The director said that development should be in a regulated way and not in a haphazard manner.

He added that “cooperation for implementation of the master plan and the enforcement of the Arunachal Pradesh Building Byelaws are essential for regulating urban development and ensuring sustainable growth in the region.”

Town planner Dacha Bagang presented an overview of the implementation and enforcement of the master plan for Itanagar, and highlighting issues as well as solutions for them.

Some of the issues that were highlighted were road widening, junction improvement, footpath, interconnecting bridge, flyover, alternative roads, median, housing, drainage, sewerage, solid waste management, tourism, commercial corridor, new roads, etc.

He also spoke on modalities for the successful implementation of the plan and enforcement of the Arunachal Pradesh Building Byelaws.

Earlier, ATP Nabam Panchami said that the master plan is an ideal concept to build a city in a planned manner.

She said that the meeting was convened to “bridge the knowledge gap between the citizens of Itanagar and the Itanagar Planning Authority and others to clear the common queries/doubts related to implementation of the master plan and enforcement of the Arunachal Pradesh Building Byelaws 2010/19.”

All the HoDs, administrative officers, the Banderdewa and the Sangdupota ZPMs, IMC corporators, GBs, representatives of market welfare associations, presidents/secretaries of colonies, builders/unauthorised builders, and members of the public attended the meeting. (DIPRO)