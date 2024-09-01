Changlang police arrest 6, seize contraband under ‘Operation Dawn’

BORDUMSA/ MIAO, 31 Aug: The Changlang district police under ‘Operation Dawn’ made six arrests and seized contraband substances from areas falling under the Bordumsa and the Miao police station, respectively, on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted one Nayandeep Deka Baruah (29) of Assam’s Sivasagar district while he was in Bordumsa with 177 gms of suspected heroin in his possession. A case under NDPS Act was registered and investigation is on.

A team from the Miao police station also intercepted and apprehended five accused persons – Muttang Singpho, Dongcha Taidong, Arun Aggarwal, Matcha Ngaimong and Ongja Singpho – from Namphai-II area with 15 gms heroin in their possession.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered and investigation is underway.