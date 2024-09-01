Bui meets NHPC dir, discusses proposed SUHEP

[ Karda Natam ]

ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: Dumporijo MLA Rode Bui recently met NHPC Chairman RK Choudhary inFaridabad, Haryana, and discussed the proposed Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project (SUHEP) in Upper Subansiri district.

During the meeting, Bui urged the NHPC chairman to expedite the remaining formalities and procedures,so that the project can be started soon.

Stating that the hydropower project is a longstanding demand of the people of Upper Subansiri district, the MLA said that the project would generate employment opportunities for the unemployed youths of the state.

He assured the NHPC that he would extend support in the implementation of the project.

Choudhary expressed appreciation for Bui for his gesture, and informed that the matter is under consideration.