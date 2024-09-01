Damu’s Heritage Dine wins International Responsible Tourism Award-2024

NEW DELHI, 31 Aug: Damu’s Heritage Dine, a fine-dining venture set up in a centuries-old Monpa home in Chug Valley, has won the prestigious International Responsible Tourism Award-2024 for “employing and upskilling local communities.”

This venture is part of WWF India’s broader conservation efforts in western Arunachal, aimed at preserving traditional Monpa architecture and cuisine while supporting local livelihoods.

Operated by a women-led SHG under the Arunachal Rural Livelihoods Mission, and in collaboration with the district administration, the restaurant emphasises the use of locally sourced, forest-based ingredients, promoting both biodiversity and economic sustainability.

Damu’s Heritage Dine stands as a model for successful integration of cultural preservation and

economic development, setting a benchmark for similar initiatives across the region (DIPRO)