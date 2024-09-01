Dr Yadav to replace Dharmendra as chief secy

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: Union Finance Ministry Expenditure Department Additional Secretary Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav is set to take over as the new chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh.

A 1995-batch Indian Administrative Service officer from the AGMUT cadre, he has been chosen to replace Chief Secretary Dharmendra, who has been transferred to New Delhi as chief secretary.

Dr Yadav, who had been posted as the project director of the Puroik Welfare Board in Seppa in East Kameng district in 1998, made significant contributions through Puroik welfare scheme initiatives.

One of his notable initiatives was the establishment of the Arunodaya Model Village in New Seppa for 30 Puroik families. With the help of the then local MLA Atum Welly, Dr Yadav had acquired land for the establishment of the model village to bring the marginalised community members into mainstream development.

Later, Dr Yadav was posted as the East Kameng deputy commissioner April 1999 to April 2000. He was known for his stringent steps to eradicate the bonded labour system prevalent in the district.

Dr Yadav holds a graduate degree in economics from Harvard University, and a doctorate in public health from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.