NEHR condemns order restraining GBs, PR leaders from taking part in protest

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: The North East Human Rights (NEHR) on Saturday strongly condemned Upper Siang EAC Aniyang Ratan and Siang DC PN Thungon for issuing a “repressive order” to the head goan burahs, gaon burahs and PRI leaders, directing them to refrain from taking part in any form of protest or agitation against developmental activities.

The DC and the EAC issued the orders in the wake of the anti-dam protest against the NHPC’s proposed balance geo-physical survey for the Siang hydropower project at Ditte Dime in Upper Siang district and Siang district.

In a statement, the NEHR said that “these orders pose a clear threat to the HGBs, GBs, and PRI leaders, warning them of dire consequences if they exercise their constitutional rights.”

“No free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC) has been obtained, and the documentation for the PFR is being conducted by the NHPC and the state administration” the NEHR added.

The human rights organisation further termed the order “a blatant violation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) to which India is a signatory.”

“According to the UNDRIP, any such project must have FPIC from the affected communities,” it added.

The Upper Siang EAC has cited the CCS Conduct Rules, 1964, which do not apply to HGBs, GBs, and PRIs, the organisation argued.

“This is a clear misuse of power, aimed at intimidating and preventing the innocent public and community leaders from exercising their constitutional rights,” it added, and stated that the order can be challenged in the court.