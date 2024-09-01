Guv extends Solung greetings

ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Solung festival, and expressed hope that the festivity would continue to showcase the cultural richness of the state.

“On this auspicious occasion, I offer my prayers to Kine Nane, the goddess of crops and prosperity, Dadi Bote, the god of the animal kingdom, Doying-Bote, the god of wisdom, and all other benevolent deities to shower their blessings on the entire mankind and herald a long period of peace, progress and prosperity for one and all,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)