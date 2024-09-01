DC calls for IEC activities for safety of health workers

PASIGHAT, 31 Aug: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu has instructed the district medical officer, medical officers and the additional deputy commissioner to carry out relevant information, education and communication (IEC) activities with regard to violence against health workers in their respective areas in the district.

Addressing a consultative meeting on ‘Security audit of health facility’ here on Friday, which was held in the wake of the recent rape and murder of a lady doctor in Kolkata, Taggu condemned the heinous crime committed upon the doctor.

SP Dr Sachin Sighal offered suggestions like establishment of police outpost at BPGH; strategic deployment of watchmen in private hospitals;character and antecedent verifications for personsemployed in the hospitals, etc.

Earlier, DMO Dr Komling Perme explained the objectives of the meeting and presented an overview of the Arunachal Pradesh Medical Service Personnel and Medical Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss of Property) Act, 2019,and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. (DIPRO)