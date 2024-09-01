Meritorious students felicitated

CHANGLANG, 31 Aug: Meritorious students of the Longchang community who secured exceptional marks in the CBSE and AISCE exams of Classes 10 and 12 in 2023-’24 were felicitated with certificates of excellence and cash awards by the Longchang Elite Society (LES) here on Saturday.

LES general secretary Maihu Mamai while reminding the attendees of the importance of education urged the awardees to work hard in their studies, and exhorted the parents “to support your children, so that they can pursue their vocation in today’s highly competitive environment.”

“Talented students are also assets as they will shape the future of any society,” he added.

Retired statistics director Kamtu Mamai, retired Changlang GHSS principal K Jongsam, veteran LES central committee members and executive members, besides elders of the community were present at the felicitation programme.