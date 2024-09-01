Pul launches National Nutrition Month

ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: Women & Child Development (WCD) Minister Dasanglu Pul on Saturday launched the 7th National Nutrition Monthin the state by planting fruit saplings under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign at the Golden Jubilee Anganwadi Centre under the Itanagar ICDS project.

The nutrition month will be celebrated throughout September.

In her address, Pul spoke on the importance of mass participation in the month-long celebration, which strives to reduce the level of stunting, malnutrition and low birth weight in children, and anaemia in adolescent girls, pregnant women, lactating mothersand children.

She said that the nutrition month will be celebrated with the themes ‘Anaemia’, ‘Growth Monitoring’, ‘Complementary Feeding’, ‘Poshan Bhi, Padhai Bhi’, and use of technology for better governance and environment protection.

Pul’s adviser Tsering Lhamu, and the WCD secretary and the director also attended the programme.