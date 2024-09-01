Five-day EDP for youths concludes

PASIGHAT, 31 Aug: A five-day entrepreneurship development programme (EDP), organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), in collaboration with Guwahati-based Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) for the first batch of selected youths with promising business ideas concluded here in East Siang district on Saturday.

The programme, sponsored by the North Eastern Council (NEC), was aimed at promoting an entrepreneurial culture among the youths of the district.

Earlier, 30 participants were chosen from a pool of 120 applicants during entrepreneurship awareness programmes. They have been divided into three batches of EDPs to compete for a grand prize of Rs 5 lakhs by showcasing their innovative business ideas and receiving guidance from industry experts.

The programme included workshops, group discussions, and practical sessions, enhancing the participants’ understanding of entrepreneurship and providing them with the skills needed to launch successful ventures.

JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh highlighted the college’s commitment to fostering an entrepreneurial mindset among students and the broader community. (DIPRO)