DNGC conducts nat’l seminar on bioresource mgmt

ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) conducted a national seminar on ‘Prospects and challenges of bioresource management in the eastern Himalayas, India’ on Sunday.

Participants from Rajiv Gandhi University, Tezpur University (Assam) and other institutes presented a total of 22 papers on the themes bioresource management, sustainable development, ethnobiological practices, conservation of natural resources, and various biodiversity approaches during the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, Higher & Technical Education Joint Director Joram Muthu urged the students and the other participants to become self-reliant and contribute to the society, while RGU’s Zoology HoD Prof HN Sarma emphasised on sustainable development of the region by utilising the bioresources of Arunachal.

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan encouraged the students to understand the values of bioresources and their sustainable use. He urged the participants in the seminar, including teachers, researchers and students,to “percolate down the information regarding sustainable use of bioresources to the common men and the villagers.”

DNGC’s Zoology HoD Dr P Nanda also spoke. (DIPRO)