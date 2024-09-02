Anti-drugs awareness prog for students

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 1 Sep: More than 500 students from various schools participated in an anti-drugs awareness programme organised at the government higher secondary school auditorium here in Upper Subansiri district on Sunday.

During the programme, organised by the district unit of the Arunachal Youth Organisation, SP Thutan Jampa apprised the students of the effects of the drug menace in the society, and informed them about recent cases related to drug peddling and abuse in the town.

Police Station OC Jawpha Wangsa was one of the the resource persons.