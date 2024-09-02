Former minister Medi Ram Dodum no more; condolences pour in

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: Former Arunachal Pradesh minister Medi Ram Dodum died on Sunday morning due to prolonged illness, his family members said.

Dodum, 69, is survived by six children.

Born on 5 August, 1955, Dodum was known for his contributions to the state, especially in the horticulture and fisheries sectors during his tenure as a minister. He was the son of the late Worung Dodum and the late Jaya Dodum and hailed from Mlorang village.

Dodum’s early life was marked by academic excellence and participation in sports and extracurricular activities. In 1968, he was one of the few selected from the then NEFA to study at the Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapith in Purulia, West Bengal. He later attended the Jamugiri higher secondary school in Assam, before joining the SSB as a clerk.

In 1981, Dodum left his job to explore the eastern Himalayan regions, including Darjeeling, Sikkim, and Nepal. His political career began in 1984 when he contested the Doimukh-Sagalee Assembly seat as an independent candidate. Though he was unsuccessful, this marked the beginning of his long political journey.

After joining the BJP in 1986, Dodum later switched to the Congress party in 1988. He served as secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (I) and successfully contested the Bameng Assembly seat in 1995. He served as deputy minister of horticulture before being elevated to the rank of the cabinet minister for horticulture and fisheries in 1996- a position he held until 1999.

Dodum was known for his adventurous spirit, with a love for travel, hunting, fishing, and reading. He was also involved in framing the byelaws of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society in 1979, and was instrumental in forming the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA).

Chief Minister Pema Khandu mourned the death of Dodum, hailing him for his impactful leadership.

In a message to the bereaved family, Khandu said that Dodum “was like a father figure me. His demise has ended an era of resolve, farsightedness and perseverance. The void he has left will be difficult to fill.”

“The people of Arunachal Pradesh – particularly of East Kameng district and the Nyishi community – will remain ever indebted and grateful to late MR Dodum ji for sowing the seeds of development as the elected representative of Bameng Assembly constituency from 1995 to 1999, the CM added.

“He was a dedicated public servant with a legacy of impactful leadership and warmth. Late odum made significant contributions to Arunachal Pradesh, especially in the fields of horticulture and fisheries -first as deputy minister, and then as a cabinet minister of the department” Khandu said.

“His adventurous spirit and commitment to public service will be remembered by all who knew him,” he said.

Governor KT Parnaik also mourned Dodum’s passing, and said that “in the demise of Shri Dodum, the state has lost a veteran political leader and a great philanthropist.”

Conveying shock and grief over the demise of the former member of the state Assembly, the governor said: “Late Dodum made immense contributions towards the socioeconomic development of the people and the state in various capacities during his long and distinguished political career.”

Extending condolence to the bereaved family, Parnaik offered prayers for strength for them to bear the irreparable loss, and for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) expressed deep sorrow and pain at Dodum’s demise.

In a condolence message, it said that the late Dodum’s tenure as the horticulture & fisheries minister was marked by significant contributions to the development of the sectors, reflecting his deep commitment to improving the livelihoods of the people of Arunachal.

“He was a people’s leader who always worked for the betterment of the common public. He was one of the pioneering founding members of the ANYA and nurtured the foundation of the ANYA. He was also one of the members who framed the byelaws of the APWWS in 1979. His entire life is a testament to the simulation of hard work, dedication, and selfless service for the cause of the downtrodden in society,” the message read.

Acknowledging the contributions of late Dodum inuplifting and improving the socioeconomic conditions of the state, the NES said: “He has left behind a legacy of selfless public service with honesty and simplicity that will continuously inspire future generations.”

The NES conveyed deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family, and prayed to the almighty to bestow strength on the family members in this time of grief.

Former chief minister Nabam Tuki also expressed profound grief at the passing away of Dodum.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Medi Ram Dodum. He worked tirelessly for the welfare and development of the state, earning respect and admiration of all who had the privilege of working with him,” Tuki said in a condolence message.

He also conveyed condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. (With inputs from PTI, CM’s PR Cell and Raj Bhavan)