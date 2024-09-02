Plantation drive organised

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 1 Sep: The Bomdila unit of the Monpa Artist Forum (MAF) organised a plantation drive at Mane Park of the Thubchog Gatsel Ling monastery here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, MAF unit president Tenzing Nguidang quoted the slogan ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ and said, “While living in the community, it is our shared responsibility to devote ourselves for the fragile environment.”

Along with members of the forum, as well as volunteers from Pedung and Sera villages, monks and administrators of the monastery also joined the drive.