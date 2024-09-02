RGU defeats TRIHMS in friendly badminton tournament

NAHARLAGUN, 1 Sep: The team of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) defeated the team of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) by 4-2 matches in a friendly badminton tournament played at the TRIHMS’ badminton club on Saturday.

“The tournament was organised for strengthening bonhomie between the RGU and TRIHMS,” the university informed in a release.

Both the teams comprised faculty members, academic administrators, and officials. A total of five men’s doubles teams and one mixed doubles’ team from each institution took part head to head in the tournament.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha congratulated both the teams for playing zealously. The VC reiterated that “such friendly sports should continue for creating a sense of friendliness and camaraderie, which can be a great way to foster positive relationships, promote teamwork, and encourage healthy competition.”

He further said that “the TRIHMS, as an affiliated institute offering MBBS degree under RGU, is growing at its best and has got tremendous scope to grow further academically and in the field of medical research.”

Earlier, TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini encouraged all to “play in the spirit of true sportsmanship.”

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam, TRIHMS Dean DrShyamal Kumar Bhattacharya and organising committee chairman Dr Lenin Ligu also spoke.