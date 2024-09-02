Solung celebration begins in East Siang

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 1 Sep: Celebration of Solung, the main festival of the Adi tribe, began in East Siang district on Sunday.

The festivities began in the morning with the hoisting of the Solung flag and ritual offerings to goddess Kiine Naane for a bumper harvest and wellbeing of the domestic animals.

The village-level Solung celebration committees have invited Solung miriis (priests) from different parts of the Adi belt to perform rituals and lead the womenfolk in narrating the Solung aabang (rhapsody).

Ruksin ICDS CDPO Onyok Panyang highlighted the mythology and origin of Solung festival, while PHED Executive Engineer Oling Taloh urged the youths to shoulder the responsibility of preserving their culture and traditions.

Expressing grave concern over drug abuse among the youths, Taloh appealed to people from all sections to unite and fight against drug addiction.

Earlier, Taloh hoisted the Solung flag and offered rituals with other invited guests.

Oyin Paron, PRO of a railway construction company, said that festivals provide the people an opportunity to gather on a single platform, share happiness, and help foster unity and integrity among the community members.

Renowned young singer Takir Paron, Ruksin ZPM Aruni Jamoh, former ZPM Tonggeng Panyang, president of Friends of 90s Okom J Panyang, and Ralung village GB John Tatung also spoke.

The main highlights of the day were traditional Ponung dance, recreational events, and a community feast.

Reports of Solung celebrations were also received from different rural areas of Pasighat, Yagrung, Mebo, Namsing, Bilat, and Sille-Oyan.