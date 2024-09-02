Media bodies mourn MR Dodum’s demise

ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: The Arunachal Press Club (APC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) have deeply mourned the sad passing of Medi Ram Dodum, former cabinet minister and father of APUWJ Vice President Ranju Dodum.

MR Dodum breathed his last at the RK Mission Hospital here on Sunday. He was 69.

In a joint statement, the APC and the APUWJ expressed heartfelt condolences to Ranju and his family.

They acknowledged the profound loss and remembered late Dodum as a pillar of strength for his family, whose contributions and support had a lasting impact on those around him.

The members of the APC and the APUWJ extended their sympathies and prayers for the departed soul, and prayed for strength and solace for the bereaved family.

“We urge everyone to keep the Dodum family in their thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this challenging period of grief,” the media bodies said in a statement.

Dodum’s mortal remains will be laid to rest in Bebo Colony in Seppa (E/Kameng) on Monday.