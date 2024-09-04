Awareness prog on election-related issues

SEPPA, 3 Sep: The East Kameng district election office conducted an awareness and interaction programme on elected-related issues with the booth-level officers (BLOs) here on Tuesday.

The programme saw the participation of various stakeholders, including the district election officer, electoral registration officers (EROs), assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs), officials of the election department, and BLOs of the district.

Addressing the participants, DEO Sachin Rana emphasised the importance of a robust electoral process in maintaining the vitality of the democratic system. He encouraged all the stakeholders to perform their roles diligently to foster an atmosphere conducive to a healthy democracy.

He urged the BLOs to complete the house-to-house survey and distribution of EPIC cards at the earliest, as mandated by the Election Commission.

ADC Biaro Shorum underscored the critical role of the BLOs in identifying discrepancies in the electoral roll. He also emphasised the importance of effectively identifying and including persons with disabilities, and individuals reaching voting age in the electoral roll. (DIPRO)