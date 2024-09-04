Legal awareness prog held

DOIMUKH, 3 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with Doimukh-based NGO Hope & Shine Society, conducted a legal awareness programme at Mani Secondary School in Doimukh recently.

During the programme, which saw the participation of 320 students, advocate Oyam Binggep imparted awareness on child-related issues, domestic violence, and good touch and bad touch.

Advocate Nega Taying educated the students on the ill-effects of drugs, the Juvenile Justice Act, 2005, legal services for children, lok adalats, etc, while advocate Terji Gamlin dwelt on “changed behaviour or actions towards mentally challenged persons, the AP Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011, the legal services mobile app, NALSA helpline number 15100, and NALSA mandated schemes,” the APSLSA informed in a release.

Members of the MSW department of Rajiv Gandhi University presented a skit on menstrual hygiene, and the school’s headmaster appealed to the state government to “create more infrastructures for the school for all-round development of the students and the school.”

Hope & Shine director Tob Naso Nabam educated the girl students regarding menstrual hygiene and proper disposal of used sanitary napkins.