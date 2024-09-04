Block-level orientation prog on LSDGs

BASAR, 3 Sep: A three-day block-level orientation programme on ‘Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) and Panchayat Development Index (PDI)’ for PRI members, HGBs/GBs, women, and farmers under the Basar CD block got underway here in Leparada district on Tuesday.

Addressing the inaugural function, Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng advised the participants to “gain maximum knowledge from the programme about the developmental goals,” so that they can proactively participate in development programmes in their respective villages/circles with better knowledge and understanding.

ZPM Chokbi Riba commended the district panchayat department for organising the training programme for the villagers and PRI members. She urged all the participants to enthusiastically attend the training for their own benefit. She also requested the HoDs of the convergent departments to impart all necessary information about the schemes/programmes executed by them, so that the villagers can avail the benefits of the schemes.

SIRD&PR Director Rodo Bui explained the need for localisation of SDGs and the PDI, its background and need, resource mapping for LSDGs, and its concepts, “based on 17 different goals adopted by the world leaders at UN summit.”

DPDO Ejum Angu also spoke.

The programme will cover nine themes: poverty-free and enhanced livelihood village; healthy village; child-friendly village; water sufficient village; clean and green village; village with self-sufficient infrastructure; socially just and socially secured village; village with good governance; and women-friendly village.

Heads of departments and other officials from various convergent departments like the PHED, ArSLM, agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, etc, have been roped in as resource persons who shall be imparting training to the participants during the programme. (DIPRO)