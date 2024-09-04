Workshop on entrepreneurship held

PASIGHAT, 3 Sep: The Sigar military station here in East Siang district, in collaboration with the District Industry Centre (DIC), organised a workshop on entrepreneurship for the villagers of Motum on Tuesday to mark the National Small Industry Day.

The workshop was aimed at educating the villagers about the central government’s schemes designed to boost entrepreneurship.

Addressing the gathering, DIC Extension Officer Upendra Kumar explained government’s schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises, Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Programme, and Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme for the people aspiring to become entrepreneurs.

The military station’s initiative provided tangible benefits to the community and further strengthened the bond of trust and cooperation between the Army and the local population. (DIPRO)