Police seize and destroy tobacco products

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 3 Sep: Tobacco products and outdated food items seized by the Miao police from different shops in the town were burnt to ashes in the presence of Executive Officer Nawang Thutan on the premises of the police station here in Changlang district on Tuesday.

The local administration has been strict with regard to the sale of tobacco products, especially to schoolchildren, within the jurisdiction of Miao administrative subdivision;

but there are shopkeepers who persistently violate executive orders and sell such products illegally.

Miao SDPO Maga Tago and PS OC Inspector Vicky Lowang expressed confidence that the shopkeepers of Miao subdivision will mend their ways and cooperate with the police in cleansing the area of such unhealthy products.