Public cooperation, govt action can improve ICR’s residents’ living quality: DC

ITANAGAR, 3 Sep: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Talo Potom said that public cooperation along with timely government action is crucial for improving the overall living quality of the ICR’s residents.

On Tuesday, Potom convened a meeting with all stakeholders to find solutions to a range of civic issues and problems that are affecting the quality of life in the capital region.

Issues, including parking at highway, sector, colony and village roads, the condition of the highway, dumping of garbage in public places and along the roadside, electricity and drinking water issues, abuse of psychotropic drugs, haphazard and unregulated sale of meat, unauthorised construction, encroachment on government premises and quarters, open defecation, stray animals, comprehensive checking drive within the ICR in relation to food adulteration, product duplicity, expired and close-to-expiry food products, medical products, hardware quality and compliance with restaurant safety norms were discussed in detail.

In response to the increasing traffic congestion and lack of organised parking spaces, the authorities deliberated on the need for designated parking zones and improved traffic management and traffic regulations, and also the need to upgrade parking provisions and multi-level parking at a few locations, parking provisions for commercial vehicles, removal of construction and other materials from the highway and sector roads, etc.

Expressing concern over rampant dumping of garbage in public places and along roadsides, the participants suggested that a coordinated approach to waste management, involving stricter penalties for violators is the need of the hour.

The participants also took serious note of the rise in the use of psychotropic drugs, and said that collaborative effort by all the stakeholders is the need of the hour to prevent drug abuse, particularly among the youths.

The issue of erratic electricity supply and water shortages faced by many residents also came up for discussion.

Concerns over food adulteration and medical products, and safety compliance in restaurants and bars were also discussed. The food safety officers and drug inspectors have been directed to monitor and carry out regular checking drives to ensure the quality of the products. They have also been instructed to ensure that the meat vendors follow all the SOPs while selling meat.

The meeting concluded with a call for collective effort from both the authorities and the citizens of the ICR to work together in addressing these challenges.

Every participant shared suggestions and feedback on issues for the overall development of the state in general and the capital in particular.

The meeting was attended by the ZPMs, the corporators, the Itanagar and the Naharlagun SPs, the IMC commissioner, the housing director, HoDs, representatives of the AAPSU, ANYA, AAPPTF, IMWA, and market welfare associations, besides ward members, civil society representatives, GBs and other stakeholders. (DIPRO)