Dist-level NCORD meeting held

TAWANG, 3 Sep: Tawang SP DW Thongon delivered a presentation outlining the role and responsibilities of the district-level Narcotics Coordination Committee (NCORD) during an NCORD meeting held at the DC office here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, which was chaired by ADC Sang Khandu, the SP highlighted the challenges of illicit narcotic crop cultivation in various parts of the country, and the government’s efforts to implement alternative development progra-mmes in those areas.

He expressed concern over the presence of wild cannabis in the region, and called for cooperation from the villagers and the paramilitary forces in uprooting it.

“Prior to 2021, no cases under the NDPS Act were registered in Tawang. However, since then, six cases have been registered,” the SP said, and emphasised the need to curb the growing threat.

He urged the bazaar secretaries and the gaon buras to “actively share intelligence with the police to identify and apprehend drug peddlers operating in the district.”

Nehru market secretary Tsangpa Tashi suggested to the police to conduct surprise inspection of snooker rooms and bars, while representatives from the Intelligence Bureau recommended stricter monitoring of the Indo-Bhutan border check gates by the SSB, the IB, and the police.

DC (i/c) Sang Khandu said that, “while the number of NDPS cases in Tawang is not high, there is a need to remain alert.” He urged intelligence agencies and the bazaar committees to “gather more information to control potential issues before they escalate,” and directed the women & child development and the health departments to “utilise anganwadi workers and ASHAs to collect information on any antisocial activities and report them to the police promptly.”

Among others, DFO Piyush Gaikwad, Tax, Excise & Narcotics Superintendent Lham Tsering, and bazaar committee secretaries attended the meeting. (DIPRO)