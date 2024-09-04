RGU launches Swachhata Pakhwada

RONO HILLS, 3 Sep: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here launched the Swachhata Pakhwada-2024 with a pledge-taking by the university community on 1 September, reaffirming their commitment to cleanliness and hygiene.

This was followed by a ‘swachhata walk’ on 2 and 3 September. Students, research scholars, and teaching and non-teaching staffs participated in the walk, promoting awareness and teamwork for a cleaner and greener campus.

RGU Physical Education Assistant Director Dr A Yuvaraj said that “the 15-day programme will continue with day-by-day event for the remaining 12 days.”