Decision to merge zero and low enrolment schools taken after consultations: Techi

YUPIA, 4 Sep: Sagalee MLA Ratu Techi said that the decision to merge zero and low enrolment schools has been taken by the state government after careful analysis and consultations with various stakeholders.

“By merging such schools, we aim to ensure that every child has access to a comprehensive and well-rounded education,” the MLA said during a consultative meeting to discuss the merger of zero and low enrolment schools in Sagalee assembly constituency here on Wednesday.

He also emphasised on reviving the “hostel system” and a “need-based infrastructure mapping of all the merged schools.”

The MLA further stressed on completing the merger proposals and infrastructure mapping by 15 September for onward submission to the government by 15 October this year. He appealed to the ZPMs to initiate the consultative meetings immediately.

The meeting was held to sensitise the stakeholders to the state government’s intention to merge zero and low enrolment schools to pool

resources, including experienced teachers, infrastructure, and educational materials, and to create a more vibrant and resourceful educational environments, DDSE TT Tara informed.

Tara said that the Papum Pare education department has prepared a tentative list of schools to be merged, which will require further consultations and consensus at the grassroots level. The DDSE urged all the ZPMs to further hold consultative meetings with the PRI members and intellectuals of the area and complete the exercise by 15 September.

DPC Tang Moromi presented a report on the enrolment status of the schools in Mengio and Sagalee blocks and also the proposed merger plan of few schools.

She informed that 58 schools with consistently low enrolment and zero enrolment have been tentatively identified for merger. Out of these, 33 schools have zero enrolment and 25 schools have enrolment below 20.

The meeting was chaired by Papum Pare ZPC Nabam Yakum and attended by the ZPMs, education functionaries, CBOs and student leaders. (DIPRO)