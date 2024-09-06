Govt extends ceasefire pact with NSCN-K Niki group for another year

NEW DELHI, 5 Sep: The Centre on Thursday extended the ceasefire agreement with a breakaway faction of the Naga insurgency group NSCN for another year.

The NSCN (K) Niki group is led by Niki Sumi,against whom the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakhs for allegedly killing 18 Indian Army soldiers in Manipur in 2015.

The ceasefire agreement is in operation between the government and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K) Niki group, and it was decided to extend the pact for a period of one year with effect from 8 September, 2024 to 7 September, 2025, an official statement said.

This agreement was first signed on 6 September, 2021.

The government had signed a framework agreement with the major Naga group NSCN-IM on 3 August, 2015 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find a permanent solution.

The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough made in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon after India’s independence in 1947.

However, the talks with the NSCN-IM are currently going nowhere as the group has been insisting for a separate Naga flag and constitution, a demand rejected by the central government.

Separately, the government is also holding peace parleys with splinter groups of the NSCN after entering into ceasefire agreements.

The groups which have entered into ceasefire agreements are: NSCN-NK, NSCN-R, NSCN K-Khango and NSCN (K) Niki. (PTI)