Guv confers state awards on teachers

ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik conferred the state awards on 40 teachers from different government and government-aided private schools for their contributions towards “enhancement of education in the state” on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Thursday.

Congratulating the awardees, the governor said that they have demonstrated that “teaching is not just a profession but a calling – one that requires passion, creativity, and a deep commitment to nurturing young minds.”

Describing teachers as the architects of society, he said that “teachers mould the minds of the young, instil values, and inspire dreams.

“Their influence extends far beyond the classroom, which touches every corner of the community and has a lasting impact on the lives of their students,” he said.

Parnaik further said that Arunachal Pradesh is a land of immense potential, “but to realise this potential fully, education must be prioritised as the cornerstone of development.”

He said that the state government has accorded priority to the education sector and made budgetary provisions for providing the necessary fillip to education in the state. “It is imperative that there is a concerted effort of government officials, educators, community leaders, and parents” to improve the education system, he said.

Parnaik suggested implementing policies that ensure that every child, regardless of socioeconomic background, gender, ethnicity, or disability, has access to education; regularly training teachers to enhance their pedagogical skills, subject knowledge and ability to use technology in the classroom; promoting gender equality in education by addressing barriers that prevent girls from attending school, such as safety concerns, cultural norms, and economic pressures; encouraging active parental and community involvement in the educational process; implementing robust systems for monitoring and evaluating educational outcomes; adapting educational content and methods to reflect local cultures, languages, and values; implementing health and nutrition programmes in schools to ensure that students are healthy and ready to learn; and developing strategies to ensure that education systems are resilient and can adapt to global challenges such as pandemics, climate change, and economic crises.

He exhorted the teachers and officials to “prepare our children to be global citizens, equipped with the knowledge and skills to thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, and Secondary Education Joint Director Tanyang Tatak also spoke.

List of awardees:

GHSS Anini (Dibang Valley) Principal Baling Gamno; MT GHSS Itanagar History PGT Nani Chada; GHSS Tezu (Lohit) English PDT Sunil Kumar; GHSS Mohong (Namsai) PGT Raju Dutta; GHSS Seijosa (Pakke-Kessang) Geography PGT Praveen Kumar Nair; GHSS Tawang Geography PGT Ram Pal Singh; GHSS Chongkham (Namsai) Economics PGT Abhai Singh; GHSS Mahadevpur (Namsai) English PGT Simar Belo; GHSS Pasighat (East Siang) music teacher Ram Naresh Kumar; GSS Roing (Lower Dibang Valley) TGT Ram Pandeyt; VKV NEEPCO Yazali (Keyi Panyor) Principal Dr Kakade Rajendra Changan; VKV Kuporijo (Upper Subansiri) Principal Tripur Mardan Pratap Chaubey; VKV Balijan (Papum Pare) Headmaster Shyamol Chakraborty; GHSS Nyapin (Kurung Kumey) TGT Tadar Doriak; GHSS Gangte (Kra Daadi) TGT Kago Mina; GHSS Gangte PRT Demel Kholie Deb; GSS Sikarijo (U/Subansiri) PRT Atin Anmed Khan; GHSS Melongkong (West Kameng) PRT Tsering Eton; Town Government Primary School Mechukha (Shi-Yomi) PRT Dhondey Lehra; GSS Sikarijo (U/Subansiri) PRT Amar Kumar Singh; GSS Sikarijo (U/Subansiri) PRT Ahmed Khan; GHSS Melongkong (W/Kameng) PRT Tsering Eton; and VKV Oyan (E/Siang) TGT Pinaki Roy. (Raj Bhavan, with input from our staff reporter)