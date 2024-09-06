Need to raise awareness on COTPA: ADC

TAWANG, 5 Sep: Tawang ADC Sang Khandu called for forming a dedicated task force, comprising volunteers from NGOs, to raise awareness about the Cigarettes & Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003.

“These volunteers could assist the authorities in monitoring violation of the Act in public areas and other prohibited spaces,” Khandu said, chairing a District Tobacco Control Cell meeting on COTPA and psychotropic substances here on Thursday.

“Grassroots workers, teachers, and school monitors should be trained to effectively enforce the Act,” he added.

SP DW Thongon urged the public to act as the “eyes and ears” of the police, underscoring the importance of community policing, and requested civil society bodies, NGOs, and student unions to report unlawful activities.

National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) DPO Dr Sangey Thinley delivered a presentation on the impact of alcohol, tobacco and substance abuse in the society, while psychologist Lobsang Yuton from the DTCC presented a brief on the NTCP.

COs Balban Kamlo and Sumita Jongkey and representatives of various departments, NGOs and student unions offered suggestions on effective implementation of the COTPA in the district. (DIPRO)