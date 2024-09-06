Disaster response training underway

DALI, 5 Sep: A weeklong basic disaster response training programme, being organised by the Leparada District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to prepare volunteers and local communities vis-à-vis effective disaster response, commenced here on Thursday.

The training will cover the dos and don’ts during various natural disasters, and ensure that the participants are well-informed about the safety protocols that can save lives. In addition to theoretical sessions, the programme will feature hands-on practices in search-and-rescue operations to help the volunteers understand how to locate and assist victims in disaster-hit areas.

The key highlights of the training include earthquake safety, landslide response, flood precautions, and thunderstorm and lightning safety.

DC Atul Tayeng, who inaugurated the training, emphasised “the critical role of community involvement and equipping local volunteers with necessary skills and knowledge in disaster preparedness, so that they can respond effectively during times of emergency or disaster.”

DDMO T Pema underscored the importance of training communities to face natural calamities with the right knowledge and skills. “Understanding what to do and what not to do during such events can drastically reduce injuries and fatalities,” she said,and informed that the weeklong training will be held in Dari and Tirbin circles.

The first session was attended by Dari CO H Nasum, the master trainer, resource persons, nominated volunteers, PRI members, villagers, HGBs and GBs, youths, and DDMA staffers. (DIPRO)