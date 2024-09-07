ATA awards West Kameng teachers

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 6 Sep: The West Kameng district unit of the Arunachal Teachers’ Association (ATA) awarded 18 teachers with ‘best teacher award’ for their outstanding services, and felicitated around 300 teachers of the district on the occasion of Teacher’s Day here on Thursday evening.

Greeting the teachers on the occasion, Government College Bomdila Principal Dr Tashi Phuntso said, “Today is our day; we must be proud of ourselves; we are that section of the society who contribute maximum towards society-building and building of the nation. The quality of future is nurtured by teachers, and the future of society depends on the quality of education we impart. We are the part of the system; we have huge responsibility on our shoulders.”

DDSE LD Komu said, “Teachers are always placed even higher than god, so we need to justify our profession. Let us all work dedicatedly in this noble job. We should work for our district in producing worthy students who could serve the society.”

“Students never fail, but a teacher fails. We cannot blame students for their failure; their results assess our efforts. So, we must dedicate whole heartedly,” Komu added.

Government Higher Secondary School Principal Pokling Tayeng said, “If you are paid Rs 1,000, do not work for Rs 800, do work for Rs 1,100. If we teachers work more than what we are paid, it would definitely yield the desired goal.”

Earlier, ATA district unit president RK Lama said that “this is a grand celebration, in which all the teachers from government and private, as well, are felicitated since 2017.”

The 18 teacher awardees on ‘cluster-wise basis’ are from Kalaktang, Shergaon, Singchung, Thrizino, Nafra, Bomdila, Dirang, Thembang, Government College Bomdila, and a private school of the town.

Among others, Bomdila town secretary Lobsang Jamba and All West Kameng District Students’ Union president Khambo Sakrinsow, besides principals and headmasters from dozens of schools attended the celebration.