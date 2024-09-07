SDP on agripreneurship organised

AALO, 6 Sep: Thirty practicing farmers in Kombo-Tarsu here in West Siang district participated in a five-day skill development programme (SDP) on promotion of agripreneurship through agriculture and allied sectors, organised by the district KVK from 2-6 September.

During the programme, all aspects for development of agripreneurship were covered by scientists who delivered lectures and presentations, besides conducting hands-on training on relevant topics, the KVK informed in a release.

KVK Head Dr Manoj Kumar spoke on the importance of agripreneurship for income generation through crop diversification and integrated farming system, and advised the farmers to follow scientific methods of farming.

Course director Dr Kangabam Suraj apprised the farmers of year-round oyster mushroom cultivation and vermicompost production, and conducted hands-on training in oyster mushroom cultivation.

Agriculture extension scientist Dr Praveen Kumardelivered a lecture on the government’s schemes and programmes available for entrepreneurship development of rural youths, development of farmers-producers organisations, and the need for strengthening SHGs.

Horticulture scientist Dr Thenjangulie Angami delivered a lecture on pineapple, orange and king chilli cultivation, and nursery preparation for vegetables and horticultural fruit crops. He also demonstrated grafting, layering and budding methods.

Plant breeding scientist Dr Rita Nonthomabam spoke on development of agriculture as a small-scale industry and “seed production of different crops as a way for entrepreneurship development.”

Home science CTO Bharati Saloi delivered a lecture on value addition and processing of king chilli, pineapple, orange, and taktir for enhancing their shelf-life, “as well as to fetch more value than primary agriculture of crops.”

She also conducted a hands-on session on pineapple RTS processing for the farmers.

Senior research fellow Marter Chiram spoke on medicinal and aromatic plants of the region, while veterinary senior scientist Dr Doni Jini spoke on scientific care and management of poultry and piggery,

Basar (Leparada)-based ICAR Regional Office Head Dr Lobsang Wangchu highlighted the prospects of agripreneurship through agriculture and allied sectors for livelihood improvement in the region.

Certificates and vegetable seeds were later distributed among the farmers.