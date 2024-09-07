Four-day central Solung festival celebration begins

PASIGHAT, 6 Sep: The four-day central Solung festival celebration began at Gidii Notko here in East Siang district on Friday with the traditional ritual Taku Tabat performed by Arunachal Pradesh University Vice-Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba.

This is the 57th Solung festival celebration being organised by the Pasighat Central Solung Festival Committee (PCSFC).

Extending festival greetings, Prof Riba said, “Our age-old festivals, celebrated since time immemorial, reflect our rich repository of traditions, culture and mythology that need to be passed down to the future generations.”

He presented a brief on the significance of performing Taku Tabat and Ekop to propitiate Dadi Bote, Kine Nane and Doying Bote for the wellbeing of humankind and prosperity.

Invoking the blessings of Golgi Bote Talom Rukbo, the torchbearer of the indigenous faith movement, Riba said that “the Solung mythology traces the origin of humankind and the significance of the festival for peace and prosperity and bumper harvest.”

He called for protection and preservation of festivals, customs, folklores, dances and traditions for posterity, saying that festivals promote the spirit of oneness and community bonding.

The VC also urged everyone to “contribute towards Mother Nature and tree plantation, minimise usage of plastic, and adopt a healthier lifestyle.”

Donyi Polo Trust chairperson Katung Wage urged the Adi community to pass on the rich cultural heritage and traditions to younger generation and “let them take pride in their heritage, dialects and customs.”

Wage informed that the IFCSAP is currently undertaking a “mission towards indigenous roots with the objective of protecting and documentation of our rich heritage and roots.”

He appealed to the indigenous people to preserve their age-old belief systems, folklores, folktales, customs, traditions and dialects, and to “protect them from vanishing, through documentation and various efforts.”

He expressed appreciation for the organising committee members for hosting the event in a befitting manner.

Acknowledging the efforts of the PCSFC-’24 executive members and their associates, local MLA Tapi Darang said that 10 new ganggings are expected to be set up in the constituency, “along with installation of new MRI machines in the BPGH, and auditoriums and staff quarters for schools.”

The first-ever woman president of the Central Solung Festival Celebration Committee, Okiam Moyong Borang, acknowledged the tireless contribution of the organising team in order to successfully host the mega event.

The Solung mythology was presented by TR Pertin, followed by a colourful display of traditional dances by the Rengging Ane party.

Prominent personalities, including SP Dr Sachin Singhal, 5th IRBn Commandant Aishwarya Sharma, former MLA Kaling Moyong, ADC (HQ) Tatling Pertin, officers and leaders were present. (DIPRO)