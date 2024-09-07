Free health camp organised

ROING, 6 Sep: The Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh (SBAP) organised a free health camp at VKV Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district on Friday.

Students and teachers suffering from ailments like fever, cough, boil, and allergies, and skin diseaseslike heat rashes, scabies and fungal infections were treated at the camp, which was inaugurated by SBAP Roing unit convener Rala Mega in the presence of VKV Principal P Pujari and the teaching staff.

The elderly staff members of the school were screened for non-communicable diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes.

SMOs Dr Siang Tamut and Dr Mutchu Mihu conducted the camp.

The students were also taught how to maintain health and hygiene in the hostel.