Govt teachers of Keyi Panyor felicitated

YAZALI, 6 Sep: All the teachers of government schools in Keyi Panyor district were felicitated by the district administration for their tireless service during the Teachers’ Day celebration at the government higher secondary school here on Thursday.

Water filters, a PA system and table fans were donated by various departments of the state government to the government middle school in C Sector here, as promised during a developmental tour in the area last week.

Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung said that “teachers should be given the respect they deserve, along with all the necessary basic amenities and good working conditions to encourage them to perform their dutieswith dedication.”

He assured to improve the working conditions of the teachers of government schools by improving the existing infrastructures and facilities in the district.

The MLA also reminded the teachers of their “great responsibility towards nation-building.”

A panel discussion on improving educational infrastructure and quality education in the district by “addressing low enrolment schools and clubbing schools” was also held on the occasion.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, ZPC Likha Sangchore, Pitapool ZPM Nabam Piju, Yazali ZPM Gem Aiti, Pistana ZPM Likha Tabo, Yachuli ZPM Joram Elyu, ADC Suraj Gurung, DDSE Kacho Jomoh, EAC Mumne Borang, and Yazali GHSS Principal Hengam Ete Bagra were present in the celebration.

Around 400 teachers of the district, along with students, also attended it. (DIPRO)