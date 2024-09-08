Army opens skill development centre

NAMASIBO, 7 Sep: The Indian Army opened a skill development centre in Namasibo village in Shi-Yomi district to boost employment for women through local craftsmanship.

The state-of-the-art centre will function as a platform for the women to hone their skills and promote self-sufficiency. It is equipped with modern facilities like a galey weaver, a stitching machine, an intuitive interactive learning system, and professional teachers who will offer training in various skills.

“This centre will provide a platform for the women to hone their cultural skills, enhancing their employability and contributing to the growth of the society, the region, and the state as a whole,” Manigong ADC Idam Bagra said.

Among others, Galo Welfare Society chairperson Moi Bagra, ArSRLM BMM Rijum Puning, conservation biologist Rimung, and Monigong PS OC SI Nani Tadu attended the opening ceremony. (DIPRO)