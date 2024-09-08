Changlang DCC stages protest demanding probe into alleged Adani scam

CHANGLANG, 7 Sep: The Changlang District Congress Committee (DCC), in collaboration with the Changlang District Youth Congress, on Saturday staged a protest rally at the Moh-Mol festival ground here, reiterating the Congress party’s demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) investigation into the alleged “Adani mega scam.”

Its other demands included “a caste census to be conducted by the union government, and full and genuine respect to the Constitution of India in letter and spirit, particularly its provisions on economic, social and political justice.”

Speaking on the occasion, APYC president Tarh Johny, alleging “Modi-Adani nexus,” demanded immediate constitution of a JPC to probe the alleged Adani scam “which needs to be investigated thoroughly.”

He also pressed for a socioeconomic caste census, as

demanded by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, “which is not a mere document but a blueprint to ensure social, economic and political equality wherein all sections of the society can be included for a better governance.”

Johny called for “genuine respect for the Indian Constitution, where every individual can enjoy equality of opportunity (social, economic and political) and can freely practice and profess any religion.”

The APYC president also appealed to the Arunachal and Assam governments to immediately repair the Margherita-Namdang road “which is only 10 kms but has been left unattended for so long.”

He said that the road is in a dilapidated condition, and has become a nightmare for daily commuters.

The rally was attended by more than 200 party workers, including senior leaders of the district, such as DCC president Sethai Sena, APCC secretaries Chatu Longri and Pinna K Singpho, and party leader Khimshom Mossang.