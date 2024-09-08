Water supply to Tawang disrupted

TAWANG, 7 Sep: Drinking water supply to Tawang town and surrounding areas, including Lemberdung, Changprong, and Nyukmadung, has been disrupted due to significant damage to the drop inlet headwork, located approximately two kilometres ahead of the Bramadungchung ani gonpa.

According to PHED Assistant Engineer Doge Kamduk, the damage was caused by severe land erosion early on Saturday morning, between 4 and 5 am, following continuous heavy rainfall the previous evening. The erosion, which occurred near the concrete vertical bund at Ptso, washed away critical infrastructure, including the drop inlet and diversion structure responsible for water supply to Tawang and its neighboring areas.

The Teli field hospital has also been affected by this disruption.

Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Sang Khandu, along with District Disaster Management Officer Genden Tsomu and PHED AE Doge Kamduk, visited the damaged sites.

The PHED requested assistance, in response to which approximately 30 volunteers from the three local markets have joined PHED workers to help with the restoration efforts.

Meanwhile, at the request of the DC, water tankers from the Tawang brigade have been deployed to provide water to the residents in various colonies. (DIPRO)