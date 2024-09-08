WRGC organises ‘Red Run’ mini-marathon to raise HIV/AIDS awareness

DEOMALI, 7 Sep: A 7-km ‘Red Run’ mini-marathon’, themed ‘Run for awareness: End HIV/AIDS in Tirap & Longding’, was organised by the Red Ribbon Club of Wangcha Rajkumar Government College (WRGC) here on Saturday.

The event, held in collaboration with the college’s NSS unit, the Namsang Youth Council (NYC) and the alumni association of the college, was supported by the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society.

The run saw the participation of 47 students, starting from RK Mission Gate and concluding at the college campus.

Principal Chayon Bangyang, who flagged off the marathon, commended the organisers for hosting the event that not only promoted physical fitness but also raised critical awareness about HIV/AIDS.

He also thanked Deomali ADC JT Obi, the Deomali CHC medical officer, the police, the forest department and the NYC for their support.

NSS Programme Officer Ngamwang Lowang highlighted the importance of physical fitness, mental wellbeing and the need to abstain from drug abuse in combating the spread of HIV/AIDS in Tirap and Longding districts.

The marathon concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, with awards given to both male and female participants.

In the female category, Chakhoan Lowang (BA 5th semester, political science) claimed the first prize, while Pilai Wangsa (BA 1st semester) secured the second prize.

In the male category, Dangpho Pansa (BA 1st semester, political science) and Sapwang Songthing (BA 1st semester) secured the first and the second prize, respectively. (DIPRO)