Do with passion, or not at all

Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

We keep hearing regularly about being passionate about all things in life. Dil se kaam karo… Dil se gaana gao… Dil se khana banao… Dil se pyar karo… all related to being passionate in life.

According to Merriam Webster dictionary, ‘passion’ refers to a strong feeling of enthusiasm or excitement either for something or about doing something. Passion is the energy that keeps us going, that keeps us filled with meaning and happiness, and excitement and anticipation. Passion is a powerful force in accomplishing anything we set our mind to, and in experiencing work and life the fullest extent possible. Many feel that ultimately, passion is the driving force behind success and happiness that allows us all to live better lives.

Since passion is connected to something we like or something we like to do, our minds and souls are actively engaged in these things or endeavours. Since our minds and souls are actively engaged, pheromones flow in our bodies making us feel good, excited and elated. Doing passionate things makes us happy and joyful. While doing passionate things, many times we forget about tiredness, sickness, hunger, hot/cold, etc. Many people feel that while doing passionate things one tends to forget about time and personal problems.

Many experts feel that doing things with passion leads to better results. It is also seen that most passionate people are higher achievers in life. Extraordinary persons have passion ingrained in their personalities. Passion is a force multiplier and leads to synergy at all levels. Previously impossible things are made possible by passionate workers.

Our world would be a different world if we pursued everything with passion, involving our hearts and souls. If we study with passion, we will absorb more and gain more knowledge. If teachers teach with passion, students will understand better and get better results. If engineers build with passion, our bridges, roads and buildings will be of better quality. If doctors work with passion, disease diagnosis and treatment will be better. If our officers and officials work with passion, the citizens will get better public services and amenities. If our farmers work with passion, better/more crops will be yielded, deriving more profits. If businesspersons work with passion, customers will be happier and more profits can be generated. If sportspersons, dancers, singers and painters pursue with passion, they will deliver better-quality results. If our politicians work with passion, the citizens will get better public services and policies. Passion is the fuel that keeps a person going when the going gets tough.

It seems that passion is the panacea to uplift average and below average performances in all spheres. Being passionate could also be a game-changer towards everlasting happiness, love and joy in life. Blessed are those persons who are pursuing professions of their own liking. We should imbibe and practice being passionate with all aspects of our lives. Do you agree? (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)