TCL far from being disturbed region: APYC

KHONSA, 8 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) has said that the ‘disturbed area’ tag on Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts is “far from the reality and the locals here are deeply hurt by the perception of the outer world about their region.”

“This misconception has caused fear psychosis in the people’s mind. Even government officials refuse to work in the region, which hampers overall development,” APYC president Tarh Johny said during a ‘protest rally’ held here on Sunday.

He appealed to the government officials to diligently serve the people of the region, and to be agents of change and prosperity.

The APYC leader also appealed to the government to create employment opportunities for the unemployed youths of the region.

He said that the region has great potential to be transformed into a tourist destination.

“Tourism industry could be boosted to attract tourists, which can be a perennial source of revenue that would benefit both the locals here and the state government,” he added.

The rally, which was organised by the Tirap DCC in association with the District Youth Congress, saw the participation of DCC president Khehang Socia, Kapo ZPM Wiram Matey, Borduria ZPM Sarah Wanglat, DYC president Wangkhu Wangpa, and BCC president Kamwang Boi.