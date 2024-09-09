Army silent over Chinese incursion in Anjaw

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 8 Sep: The Indian Army is maintaining silence over incursion by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) into Indian territory in Kapapu area in Anjaw district.

The incursion was reported by Itanagar-based digital news portal NewsFy.

This daily sent a query to the Army’s public relations officer in Tezpur (Assam), but no response came from the PRO.

NewsFy reported that the PLA entered at least 60 kilometres inside Indian territory in Arunachal. Pictures of bonfires, spray-painted rocks and Chinese food materials found at the site suggest that the incursion occurred about a week back.

The pictures also show markings with the year – a propaganda tactic used by the Chinese military during their incursions into Indian territory to assert China’s claim over Arunachal.

The last Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp near Hadigra Pass along the McMahon Line is located in Kapapu, while Chaglagam, the nearest administrative circle in Anjaw district, is about 90 kilometres from the line of actual control (LAC).

Another mountain pass, Glaitakru Pass, lies around 80 kilometres from Chaglagam.

In August 2022, widely circulated visuals on social media showed PLA soldiers overseeing infrastructure activities near Hadigra Lake, with three excavators working at the site.

The location, less than 30 kilometres from Chaglagam, was monitored by a long-range reconnaissance patrol team on 11 August, 2022. Further north, images confirmed the existence of a PLA camp near the construction site.

In 2021, satellite images revealed by NDTV showed the construction of a second cluster of at least 60 buildings inside Indian territory in Arunachal.

Previous incidents include a 2020 transgression, where Chinese troops entered Indian territory in Dibang Valley district, while in 2019 the PLA built a wooden bridge over Doimru Nallah, around 40 kilometres inside Indian territory near Amako Camp.

Arunachal shares a 1,126-km border with China out of the total 3,488-km Sino-India border. (With input from NewsFy)