Internship training prog underway at SFRI

ITANAGAR, 9 Sep: A three-month-long internship training programme for BSc forestry final year students from different colleges and universities of the country, attached to the Arunachal Pradesh State Forest Research Institute (SFRI), began at the SFRI here on Monday.

Twenty-four trainees have enrolled for the internship programme on ‘forestry field working experiences and hands-on training on forest-based industries’.

Addressing the inaugural programme, the Botanical Survey of India’s (BSI) Itanagar Centre Head Dr K Althaf Ahmed Kabeer advised the trainees to “avail the opportunities to enhance your practical as well as theoretical knowledge from the training.”

SFRI Director HB Abo advised the trainees to “maintain utmost sincerity and discipline,” and appealed to the resource persons to “extend cooperation and support.”

Scientist RK Taj explained the syllabus of the training programme and various activities to be taken up during the training period.

Silviculture DFO Tilling Takar and forest geneticist Dr G Murtem also spoke.

Zoological Survey of India Joint Director Dr GSrinivasan, scientists from the BSI, and senior forest officers of the department also attended the inaugural programme.