SISPA students interact with Tawang DC

TAWANG, 9 Sep: Twenty-seven students from theGujarat-based Rashtriya Raksha University’s School of Internal Security and Police Administration (SISPA) interacted with Tawang Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Sang Khandu and other officers here on Monday regarding the activities being carried out under the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP).

During the meeting, held at the DC office here, Tawang EAC Sangey Wangmu Mosobi provided an overview of the projects being undertaken in the district under the VVP, following which the heads of offices addressed the students’ queries.

The students expressed interest in the development of adventure tourism, the government’s efforts to provide basic amenities such as education and drinking water, and the potential for sustainable tourism in the region through the VVP.

The DC encouraged the students to explore various regions and understand the developmental initiatives being carried out by government departments and agencies.

The student’s tour, which is being coordinated by ITBP Deputy Commandant Regi PD, includes field visits to villages under the VVP, with a planned visit to the villages in Jemeithang circle, starting from 11 September. (DIPRO)