Mere painting of marks does not mean China encroached on our land: Rijiju

NEW DELHI, 9 Sep: Amidst reports of incursion by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Arunachal Pradesh, union minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that mere painting of marks in undemarcated locations doesn’t mean the areas have been encroached on.

Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal, said also that overlapping of patrolling by Indian and Chinese forces does take place in the undemarcated areas along the Sino-Indian border but that does not lead to encroachment on Indian territory.

The union minister’s comments came amidst reports that the PLA allegedly entered inside Indian territory in Anjaw district of Arunachal last week and they were camping in Kapapu area of the district for some time.

Pictures of bonfires, painting of rocks and Chinese food materials found at the site have been shared on social media, the reports said.

“China can’t take our land. Overlapping of patrolling does take place in the undemarcated areas. They are not allowed to construct anything permanent. There is strict vigil from our side. Mere painting of marks in undemarcated locations doesn’t mean the areas have been encroached on,” Rijiju told PTI here.

The union minister said that India has been building infrastructure along the border and that will continue.

“But we will not allow anyone to come near the line of actual control,” he said.

The latest incident came at a time when the Indian Army continues to engage in a stand-off with the PLA in Ladakh. The stand-off has been going on since April 2020.

India shares a 3,400 km-long LAC with China from Ladakh to Arunachal. China continues to claim that Arunachal has “always been” its territory, a claim India has termed “absurd” and “ludicrous.” (PTI)