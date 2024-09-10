Assam initiates steps to check police atrocities on Arunachal travellers

TEZPUR, 9 Sep: Responding to several complaints received frequently from the commuters of Arunachal Pradesh, alleging harassment by Assam Police personnel while travelling through Assam, the Tezpur-based deputy inspector general of police [northern range] has put helpline numbers in place for the convenience of travellers from Arunachal, and for quick redressal of such issues.

The order issued by the DIGP will be effective in three upper Assam administrative districts of Sonitpur, Bishwanath Charali and Lakhimpur.

“All the superintendents of police of northern range will properly brief the designated persons to respond to such calls without fail and inform the SP or the officers concerned for immediate action,” the order read.

The following are the helpline numbers.

DIGP [northern range] Tezpur control room: 03712-230858.

Sonitpur district: 6026901052;

WhatsApp number 7002993711 (for videos, photographs and messages).

Biswanath district PCR: 6026900206; DSP (HQ): 6026900186.

Lakimpur (CUG) SP: 6026900825.