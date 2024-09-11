Bugun community celebrates Pham-Kho-Sowai

SINGCHUNG, 10 Sep: The Bugun community celebrated its traditional harvest festival Pham-Kho-Sowai with great pomp and gaiety at the festival ground here in West Kameng district on Tuesday.

Pham-Kho-Sowai is a harvest festival of the Bugun tribe, and is celebrated annually on 10 September. The term ‘pham-kho’ translates to mountain (pham) and river (kho, or a polysemy for any form of water), both of which are considered

by the Bugun people to be essential for human survival.

Addressing the gathering, Industries Minister Nyato Dukam, who was present as a guest, emphasised the importance of preserving their cultural heritage.

“We are going through a phase where we are losing our true identities by forgetting our cultures and traditions. Festivals provide us with an opportunity to reconnect with our heritage through traditional attire, performances, rituals, and practices,” he said.

Dukam highlighted the state government’s efforts to preserve the tribal cultures.

“Recognising the importance of safeguarding our tribal traditions, the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, has established the department of indigenous affairs, dedicated to protecting and promoting our indigenous cultures,” he said.

He spoke also about the beauty of Arunachal, “enriched by the diversity of its people,” and notedthat “the state is home to 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes, each with its own unique culture.”

This diversity, he said, is a key factor in attracting tourists, and urged the locals to “provide responsible and welcoming hospitality to visitors.”

The minister lauded the people of West Kameng for their achievements in agriculture and horticulture, acknowledging their understanding of the region’s topography, which has contributed to significant milestones in these sectors.

He also expressed gratitude to the Bugun community for inviting him to experience their rich cultural heritage through the celebration.

Kalaktang MLA Tsetan Chombey and West Kameng DC Akriti Sagar also attended the festival as guests.

Bugun Welfare Society chairman Y Murphew narrated the mythology behind Pham-Kho-Sowai, enriching the participants’ understanding of the festival’s significance.

The celebration featured vibrant cultural performances, showcasing the Bugun tribe’s unique traditions and artistry.

Thrizino-Buragaon MLA TN Glow, the West Kameng SP, the Singchung ADC, administrative officers, heads of departments, ZPMs, former ministers, members of community-based organisations, PRI leaders, elders, and members of the general public participated in the celebration.(DIPRO)