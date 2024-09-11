Siang Aao wins central Solung festival football tournament

PASIGHAT, 10 Sep: Siang Aao won the Central Solung Festival Football Tournament 2024, defeating Rani FC 2-0 in the final played here in East Siang district on Monday. Tarh Gungte and Panam Tasung scored the goals for the winning side in the 28th and 45th minutes, respectively.

Rani FC made several attempts to restore parity, but their efforts were thwarted by the Siang Aao defenders. The winning team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 80,000, sponsored by the Central Solung Festival Celebration Committee, along with a trophy sponsored by Ward No. 6 Councillor Oyin Gao.

Runner-up Rani FC received Rs 40,000, sponsored by businessman Govind Sarkar, and a trophy sponsored by Bogong Kitchen.

Siang Aao’s Panam Tasung won the tournament’s ‘Golden Boot,’ receiving a cash prize of Rs 5,000 sponsored by former deputy councilor Kaling Darang. Jagom Loyi earned the ‘Golden Gloves’ for best goalkeeping, with a cash prize of Rs 5,000 sponsored by Kaling Dai. Player of the Tournament Nitromil Pangging of Siang Aao FC was awarded Rs 5,000, sponsored by Tayon Dai.

Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, businessman Govind Sarkar, and former AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai witnessed the final match.